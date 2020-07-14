March 15, 2020

Diane M. Wagner, age 55, died suddenly and went to her eternal reward after an automobile accident Sunday March 15, 2020, while vacationing in Texas.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at the Park Falls Gastropub on Saturday, July 25, 2020, beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing till closing time. Please join the family in support and the sharing of memories of Diane’s life.

Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments