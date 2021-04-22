Dennis Skomaroske
July 24, 1947 — April 13, 2021
Dennis “Roscoe” Skomaroske, 73, of Phillips, passed away on April 13, 2021, at his home. Roscoe was born on July 21, 1947, in Park Falls, WI, to Norman and Rebecca (Arsvold) Skomaroske.
Roscoe graduated from Phillips High School with the Class of 1965. After graduation, he put himself through Meat Processing School in Fennimore, WI, and started his own business as County Sausage in 1979. As his business grew, he moved his shop to Highway 13. Roscoe retired in August 2010. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and card player. He enjoyed visiting the casino and going on vacation in Canada for fishing trips.
He is survived by his significant other, Marlene Bleck; children, Kim (Chuck) Vasek, Brian (Laura) Skomaroske, Greg Skomaroske, Nicholas (Alyssa) Skomaroske; grandchildren, Samson Schertz, Max Vasek, Brittany (Brian) Weisrock, Tara Skomaroske; great-grandchildren, Sonja Hlasny, Skyler Hlasny, Peyton Weisrock; and siblings, Laurie (Gary) Robertson, Robert (Patti) Skomaroske.
Roscoe is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, David and Joann; and grandchild, Bradley Hlasny.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
