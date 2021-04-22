Dennis Skomaroske

Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA... Dry conditions and breezy southwest winds will lead to near- critical fire weather conditions today. Afternoon relative humidity will fall to between 15 to 25 percent, with wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.