Deloris J. Dearth

Sept. 1, 1939 - Dec. 30, 2020
Deloris Johanna Dearth, age 81, of Marshfield, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
A funeral service was held on Jan. 5, 2020, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Randy VanDeLoo officiated. Burial took place in Riverside Cemetery in Withee. Pallbearers were Adam Boese, Chad Boese, Kenny Dearth Jr. Colin Melbo, Jim Petrouske and Tony Passini. Family and friends can watch the service on the funeral home’s Facebook page or the website.
Deloris was born on Sept. 1, 1939, the daughter of Milfred and Edith (Ball) Wenzel in the Town of Hixon. She attended Owen-Withee schools and was a 1958 graduate of Owen-Withee High School. Deloris married Kenneth Harvey Dearth on Sept. 7, 1957. Deloris and Ken owned and operated the Greenwood IGA, Colby IGA, Manawa IGA, Prentice IGA, K and D’s IGA in Weyauwega. She retired from working at Land O Lakes in Spencer.
Deloris loved to cook, she enjoyed family outings with the kids and grandkids, gardening, Christmas and the Green Bay Packers during the Brett Favre era.
Deloris is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children: Debbie Passini, Cheryl (Bill) Vollert, Julie (Mark) Luther, Kenny Dearth and Mike Dearth; grandchildren: Ashlee, Tony, Shana (Jim), Colin, Jake (Katie), Ike, Adam (Krystal), Chad (Megan), Kayla (Josh), Kenny Jr., Haley, Kelsey, Michael and Kendra; and great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Kameron, Everly, Teigen, Carter, Brielle, Grace, Brooklynn, Aiden, Jessa, Cooper and Brody. She is also survived by her siblings: Donna (Jerry) Clifton and Vernon (Alice) Wenzel.
Deloris is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Wenzel; and a son-in-law, Jeff Passini. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Owen is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may send online condolences to www.maurinaschilling.com.
