Jan. 26, 1943 - April 24, 2020
Delores J. Miller, age 77, of Thorp, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Friday, April 24, 2020. Burial of cremains will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Spirit at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with Pastor Don Rhody officiating. A celebration of Delores' life will take place at a later date.
Delores Joanne Zielke was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Tomahawk, Lincoln County, the daughter of Fred E. and Ruby E. (Nelson) Zielke. She was raised on the family farm and received her education in the Spirit area, graduating from Prentice High School in 1961. Delores enrolled in Medford Teachers College in Medford for one year. She was united in marriage to Jeffrey Miller on Aug. 4, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church, Spirit. They farmed and raised their family in the Withee area. After their divorce, Delores continued to care for her daughter, Lori, worked at the Abby Cafe in Abbotsford, and then later at the Clark County Health Care Center until retiring in 2008. After her retirement, she continued caring for her daughter, and her grandson, Jaidin.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed flower gardening, watching the birds, her favorite being the Chickadee, and especially loved spending her time with her family.
Delores will be dearly missed by her children: Lori Miller of Owen, Justin Miller of Thorp, Stacey (Tim) Ruggles of Boyd; her grandson: Jaidin Miller of Thorp; one brother: Richard (Linda) Zielke of Medford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and sister-in-law: Fred E. Jr. and Roger (Pauline) Zielke.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
