Debbie Ross
July 22, 1955 - Nov. 13, 2020
Debbie Ross, 65, Edgar, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center from complications of diabetes, a chronic illness she was challenged with.
She was born July 22, 1955, in Elkhorn, daughter of the late Arnold and Delores (Sokol) Hartway. On Nov. 30, 1974, she married Roger Ross at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar and together they raised Robin and Richard, living in Marathon on the Ross Family Farm.
Debbie was a truly loved wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her love of the season changes and daily routine of the farm were always close to her heart. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Her gardening was a showcase of many flowers and plants. She had a successful career as an Avon representative and at art fairs where she made and sold dried flower arrangements. Above all, she loved her four grandchildren, Benjamin, and Alexander Gosai and Rylea and Rian Ross.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; children: Robin and Richard and their spouses, Jendra Gosai and Stefanee Ross as well as her grandchildren, the joy of her final years. Survivors also include her mother-in-law, Jane Ross; her siblings include Father Alan Hartway, Dianne Robinson, Rayna Hartway, Tony and Adam Hartway, their spouses; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, most of which are in Park Falls, where she enjoyed summers as a child.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Peter and Christy Hartway and father-in-law, Verlyn Ross.
Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Social distancing practices and wearing masks are encouraged for all in attendance. Funeral services will be private on Thursday with Rev. Gail Sowell officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
To our beloved Debbie, may you enjoy the sunsets and all the angels watching over you.
