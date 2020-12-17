David P. Skomaroske

June 16, 1951 - Dec. 8, 2020

David Paul Skomaroske, 69, of Phillips, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eveline Skomaroske; daughter, Angie Skomaroske Putnam; son, Eric Skomaroske; daughter-in-law, Holly Skomaroske; five grandchildren: Anthony, Michael, Julia, Dixie, and Dalila; two brothers: Roscoe Skomaroske and Robert Skomaroske; and a sister, Laurie Robertson.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rebecca Skomaroske; and sister, JoAnne Skomaroske.

He loved music, cooking, spending time fishing, making walking sticks, and being outdoors.

A celebration of life will be held in June of 2021. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

