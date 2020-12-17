David Lazar
Dec. 8, 2020
David “Butch” Lazar, 76, of South Fork, Hawkins, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020.
David was the eldest son of Frank and Josephine Lazar. He grew up north of Hawkins with his seven brothers and two sisters. He married Beverly Jablonsky in 1965 and together raised four daughters.
Butch was a lifelong resident of the Hawkins area, working at Sash and Door, and as a concrete finisher, an autobody man, a woodworker, but always remained a logger at heart. His garage and woodshop were always open for friends and neighbors who needed a hand or wanted to shoot the bull.
Butch loved to hunt and fish but loved even more passing his passion onto his grandkids. He was a proud member of the Snoose Hollow Hunting Camp and made many good memories at the shack with family and close friends.
Butch loved his family and was always proud of every one of them. He is survived by his wife, Bev; daughters: Lori (Greg) Davis of Ladysmith, Jodi Lazar of Augusta, Lynette (Jim) Voss of Jackson, and Terri (Don) Olsen of Hawkins; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, to whom he was more than a grandpa and papa — he was their hero. He is also survived by his sisters Bernadine Makovsky and Brenda Petkovsek, and brothers Mickey, Don, Jeff and Mark Lazar. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Larry, Jack and Eugene.
Funeral services were held Dec. 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hawkins.
