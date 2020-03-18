March 10, 2020
David Lee Wartgow, 84, of Butternut, formerly of Belvidere, Illinois, passed away at Park Manor Nursing Home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, under the care of Flambeau Home Health & Hospice.
Dave married Phyllis Ridlon on Oct. 6,1956. He worked as a supervisor at a machine tool company in Belvidere, Illinois, for more than 39 years before retiring to the Butternut area. He married Bonnie Radlinger in May of 1995.
Dave is survived his wife Bonnie; his children: Ron (Teresa) Wartgow of Florida, Gary (JoAnne) Wartgow, Doreen (Dave) Sell of Illinois; and also three step children: Rob Radlinger of Kaukana, Tom (Julie) Radlinger, and Amy (Patrick) Miesbauer of Butternut; 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Judy Hart of Illinois and Sharon Teter of Colorado; sisters-in-law: Kay Ridlon and Joyce (Tom) Walton; many nieces and nephews; his special nephews, Jeff and Mark; and his special fishing buddies, Bill and Mike of Illinois.
Dave enjoyed fishing, elk and deer hunting. He loved listening to his polka music, watching Nascar, the Packers and the Brewers and always loved to have a cocktail with family and friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Olive (Teeters) Wartgow; his first wife, Phyllis; granddaughter, Carly; brother, Gene; brothers-in-law: Ron Hart, Ken Teter, Jack Ridlon, Vernon Hilgart, Ricky Hilgart, and Kurt Hilgart; and sisters-in-law: Pat Wartgow and Ginny Hilgart.
A special thank you to the staff at Park Manor and Flambeau Home Health & Hospice for your tender care.
Services will be held in Illinois at a later date per David’s wishes.
