David L. Carlson

Jan. 20, 2020

David L. Carlson, 72, of Phillips passed away at his home on Jan. 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children: John (Dawn) Carlson, Robert (Rebecca) Carlson, and Patrick (Tara) Carlson; special niece, Lisa (Todd) Walhof; and eight grandchildren: Chayton, Conner, Don, Angeljean, Lakonia, Jaidyn, Drake and Will.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Leora Carlson, and brother, Dennis Carlson.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Phillips VFW, located off Highway 13, on

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, an account at Forward Bank has been set up as "Dave Carlson Charity Funds" to be used in the Price County area.

Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Minocqua and Woodruff (www.bolgerfuneral.com) is serving the family.

