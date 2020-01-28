Jan. 20, 2020
David L. Carlson, 72, of Phillips passed away at his home on Jan. 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children: John (Dawn) Carlson, Robert (Rebecca) Carlson, and Patrick (Tara) Carlson; special niece, Lisa (Todd) Walhof; and eight grandchildren: Chayton, Conner, Don, Angeljean, Lakonia, Jaidyn, Drake and Will.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Leora Carlson, and brother, Dennis Carlson.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Phillips VFW, located off Highway 13, on
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, an account at Forward Bank has been set up as "Dave Carlson Charity Funds" to be used in the Price County area.
Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services of Minocqua and Woodruff (www.bolgerfuneral.com) is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.