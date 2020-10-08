David E. Luzinski

Oct. 24, 1939 - Sept. 29, 2020

David Ervin “Big Horse” Luzinski passed away peacefully at the age of 80. He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Stanley to Alex and Victoria (Witkus) Luzinski.

David worked at Marquip for 32 years. He was a staple in his local community and loved by many. His smiling face and sarcastic wit will be deeply missed by all.

He is survived by his loving daughters: Joyce (Jeff) Pederson, Nancy (Mark) Lazar, Susan Luzinski, and Cathy Uhren; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Jerry (Ruth) Luzinski, Brenda Turenne, Richard Luzinski; niece, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

David is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Fred Turenne.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Jammers Bossman's Sports Bar & Grill, W7104 County Hwy W, Phillips, WI 54555, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Withee. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

