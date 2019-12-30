David A. Singer

Aug. 4, 1958 - Dec. 21, 2019
David Allen Singer, age 61, of Park Falls, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born on Aug. 4, 1958 in Park Falls, the son of Lawrence and Ella (Leitl) Singer. After graduating high school, David entered the United States Marine Corps and then worked as a millwright for the Flambeau Paper Mill for nearly 40 years. He was a devoted father and grandfather, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, pool, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his four children: Alexander (Amy) Singer of Waukesha, Cayla (Kyle) Botz of Green Bay, Austin (Courtney) Singer of Menomonee Falls, and Cassondra (Taylor) Rose of Arpin; two grandchildren: Josephine and Mari Botz; two sisters: Donna (Jim) Nelson of Park Falls and Darlene (David) Weinberger of Butternut; his beloved nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation, followed by a sharing of memories, was held at Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service chapel in Park Falls on Dec. 28. A celebration of his life was at Round Up Bar & Grill following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for cancer research would be greatly appreciated.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
