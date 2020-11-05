Darrell D. Mullins, Sr.

May 15, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2020

Darrell D. Mullins, Sr, age 83, of Gladstone, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba.

Darrell was born May 15, 1937, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Grover and Jessie (Pollitt) Mullins. He attended and graduated from Oakwood Twp. High School. Darrell was a foster Grandparent at Cameron Elementary and Lemmer Elementary School for many years. He was loved by students and staff alike. He was a member of Grace Church in Gladstone for many years. He was united in marriage to Virginia Peevler on June 16, 1957. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Darrell is survived by his son, Darrell (Debbie) Mullins, Jr. of Gladstone, Michigan; daughter, Della (Dave) Kuhl of Holdingford, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Virginia, Darrell was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Grace Church in Gladstone. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. at the Grace Church in Gladstone. Darrell will be laid to rest in the Hackett Cemetery next to his loving wife. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting the Mullins family. Messages of condolences may be left for the family on www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.

