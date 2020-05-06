Darrell C. Schultz

Nov. 7, 1938 - April 25, 2020
Darrell “Chuck” Charles Schultz, age 81, passed away at his residence on April 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Darrell was born on Nov. 7, 1938, in Butternut to Herbert and Eva Marie Schultz (nee Tesch). Darrell attended grade school and high school in Butternut, and graduated from Butternut High School in 1957. Darrell joined the United States Navy in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. On April 24, 1965, Darrell married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Schultz, in Hudson.
Chuck loved his family. His grandchildren were sources of constant pride he enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. Chuck was also a man of many talents. He loved to hunt, ice fish, golf, bowl, play darts and play cards. He was an accomplished softball player and excelled at throwing horseshoes. Darrell also coached his children’s little league teams, and would always support his children and grandchildren in their endeavors. Darrell loved the outdoors. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time at his cabin hunting and trout fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed telling stories of these outings and his humor was memorable.
Darrell will remain in the hearts of his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Schultz; his children: Charles “Chuck” (Bridget McConnell) Schultz, Barbara (Ricky Haeger) Schultz, and William (Tina) Schultz; grandchildren” Darrell “DJ” and Brad Schultz, Michael and Megan Schultz; and all of Darrell’s beloved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert “Herman” Schultz.
Services for Darrell will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Butternut at the cemetery. Lunch will be provided following the service at the American Legion in Butternut.
Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home (www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com) in Hudson.
