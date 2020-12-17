Darleen J. Houck
Oct. 10, 1940 - Dec. 6, 2020
On Dec. 6, 2020, Darleen J. Houck, age 80, of Marshfield, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, was called by God to her home in heaven.
Darleen Johanna Houck was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 1940, to parents Arnold F. Wittkop and Mildred A. (Kraft) Wittkop. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism a month later at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. The family moved to Fredonia and became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. On Palm Sunday, April 3, 1955, Darleen was confirmed in the Christian faith and was fed the life-giving body and blood of Jesus. She was united in holy marriage to James E. Houck, originally of Park Falls, on Jan. 18, 1964, and blessed with 38 years of married life together. God also blessed them with the gift of two children, Karen and Kevin. The couple moved to Park Falls in 1987, where they were members of Peace Lutheran Church. Darleen moved to Marshfield in 2017. She attended Christ Lutheran, where her son-in-law was the senior pastor. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching game shows, playing cards, and doing word puzzles.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ our Lord, for our sister Darleen.
Darleen is lovingly survived by her daughter, Karen (Rev. Daryn) Bahn; her son, Kevin (Brenda) Houck; grandchildren: Clarissa (Steven) Patterson, Andrew Bahn, Joel Bahn, Katelyn (Jacob) Kaad, and Aaron Houck; as well as one great-grandson, Zach Kaad. She is further survived by her brother, Wayne Wittkop; her sisters-in-law: Janet Hutchinson and Beverly Bowman; and several nieces and nephews. Truly, she will be missed. Darleen is preceded in death by her husband, James Houck; her parents, Arnold and Mildred Wittkop; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Ann Houck; her brothers-in-law: William Houck, Raymond Bowman, and Ronald Houck; and a sister-in-law, Pat Houck. Memorials may be given in loving memory of Darleen to the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A family graveside service was held on Dec. 12 at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls with her son-in-law, Rev. Daryn Bahn, officiating.
Our Savior, Jesus Christ, has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through his servant, Darleen.
