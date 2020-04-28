Dale R. Baker

Jan. 13, 1935 - April 17, 2020
Dale “Dr. Deebs” Robert Baker, age 85, of Glidden, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls. He was born on Jan. 13, 1935 in Ashland to Felix and Segrid (Johnson) Baker. Dale was an Air Force veteran and attended college for two years at County Normal in Ashland under the GI Bill. On Aug. 25, 1956, he married Rosalie Werren, a union lasting 61 years. Dale worked at the Chippewa Lumber Industries (later called Black Bear Industries) for 36 years. He was also the recording secretary and then president of the Local 2898, as well as serving as adjutant for the American Legion. After retiring, Dale worked for the US Forest Service as a CESP worker, at Winterwoods, and the Laura Jean Zach Center. He loved pitching horseshoes, picking pine cones, cutting boughs, sports — especially football, puzzles, working in his gardens and cookouts with his family and friends.
Dale is survived by four daughters: Terri (Victor) Bucheger of Glidden, Wendy (James) Gretzlock of Ashland, Tammy (Dennis) Taylor of Great Falls, Montana, and Toni (Jeremy) Bader of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren: David (Elaine) Bucheger of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christian (Christina) Bucheger of Superior, Jason (Mariah) Kretzschmar of Mosinee, Andrea (Darren) Hudson of Ashland, Brandi Taylor of Great Falls, Montana, Daniel Taylor of Billings, Montana, April Posey of Great Falls, Montana, Dane (Heidi) Jusula of Eau Claire, John Neibauer of Eau Claire, and Dylan Neibauer of Eau Claire; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Ethan (Jan) Erdman of Spring Green; his sister, Ellen (Bill) Stout of San Jose, California; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose; two sisters; one brother; and his granddaughter, Jenny Grage.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
