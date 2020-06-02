Curtis J. Mendel

Aug. 30, 1964 - March 12, 2020

Curtis Joseph Mendel, 55, of Phillips, was called home March 12, 2020.

Curtis was born Aug. 30, 1964, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Richard and Judith Ana (Zradi) Mendel. At an early age, Curtis moved with his family to southeast Michigan where he graduated from Clinton High School.

Curtis settled in Phillips, where he spent the last 25 years living close to nature as he practiced his craftsmanship skills. He was a dedicated son and placed emphasis on maintaining deep bonds with his siblings throughout his life. He had a tender heart and genuinely cared about people and deeply loved the Lord. Whether he was training horses, reaching out to help others, repairing anything mechanical or spending time studying nature, Curtis was most at home out of doors.

Curtis is survived by his loving family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy (nature.org).

Let the heavens rejoice, let the earth be glad; let the sea resound, and all that is in it. Let the fields be jubilant, and everything in them; let all the trees of the forest sing for joy. Psalms 96:11-12

