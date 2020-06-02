Clarence J. Scholz

Dec. 22, 1933 - May 20, 2020
Clarence “Clancy” John Scholz, 86, of Phillips, passed peacefully on May 20, 2020. Clarence was born Dec. 22, 1933, to Emanuel and Viola Scholz (Scheithauer) in Greenwood Township. He grew up in the Rib Lake area and graduated from Rib Lake High School in 1951. Clarence was in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954 and was part of the 82nd Airborne Paratroopers. Clarence attended UW-Stevens Point, where he received his teaching degree and began his teaching career in Bruce. He married Marlene Hohl in 1959 and moved his family to Phillips in the early ‘60s, where he taught science at Phillips Middle School until 1993. At heart, Clarence was an educator who always had time to teach, explain, and mentor anyone that needed his help.
He loved staying active and played basketball, baseball, softball, and bowled into his 70s. He coached and officiated basketball in the Phillips and surrounding communities and enjoyed nothing more than a little friendly competition — whether it be card draw, a football pool, a card game, or burning you with his sweet baseline jump shot, Clancy loved to compete. He enjoyed outdoor activities, and looked forward to his hunting seasons with his crew and fishing trips to Canada with fellow teachers and friends each year. He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, but would watch or talk about sports anytime, anywhere, with anyone. He will be missed by many, but none more than his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marlene, his parents, and his sister Mary Turner. He is survived by his brother, Ed (Karen) of Brookfield; two sisters: Dorothy Ives of Genoa City, and Margaret Ruby of Prescott; three sons: Tim (Michelle), Scott, and David (Tara) of Phillips; three daughters: Tammy Scholz (Gary Lynch) of Phillips, Sue (Scott) Hopperdietzel of Catawba, and Dawn (Rick) Schumacher of Stillwater, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a date in the future. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
