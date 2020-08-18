March 30, 2020
Clara Blaskowski passed away peacefully at age 90 on the morning of Monday, March 30, 2020.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A graveside committal service will then be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in South Fork where all are welcome to attend. A complete obituary was published in April.
