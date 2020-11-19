Cheryl A. Mitchell
April 29, 1956 - Nov. 8, 2020
Cheryl Ann Mitchell, age 64, of Phillips, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.
A funeral service was held Nov. 14 at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Interment followed at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Unity.
Cheryl was born on April 29, 1956, the daughter of Clarence and Louise (Gregerson) Buetsch in Chicago, Illinois. She was united in marriage on April 10, 1982, to the late David Alexander Sr. in Unity, and then married John A. Mitchell on June 11, 2016 in Phillips.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, John of Phillips; five children: Kellie (friend Justin) Denzine of Wausau, Shannon (friend Levi) Walkup of Colby, and Shauna (Jeremy) Weinfurtner of Rozellville, David (Tara) Alexander Jr. of Medford, and Savannah (Tony) Sautner of Westboro; eight grandchildren: Tanner, Belle, Abbi, Leah, Oly, Knox, Lex, and Kash; and other family members and friends. She is further survived by a brother: Gary (Mary Ann) Buetsch of Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, David Alexander Sr., who preceded her in death on March 1, 2004; and sister, Norene Palmer.
Cheryl attended Chicago schools on the South Side, became a CNA and loved being a homemaker to her children. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the casino.
