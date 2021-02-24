Charlotte L. Engel
May 7, 1939 - Feb. 18, 2021
Charlotte L. Engel, age 81, of Fifield, died on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on May 7, 1939, in Warren, Illinois, the daughter of John J. and Ethel M. (Evans) Pax. Her early life and schooling were in Warren, Illinois. Charlotte moved to Fifield in 1960 and worked for Cozy Town Restaurant, wound fishing rods at home, and then worked for 25 years at Phillips Plastics. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fifield and the St. Francis Altar Sodality. Charlotte enjoyed knitting, baking, her dog “Muffin,” and especially spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by four children: Laurie (David) Neeck of Hudson, Randall Engel of Fifield, David (Joleen) Engel of Lodi, and Diana (Mel) Skawinski of Butternut; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her brother, Roland Pax of Belvedere, Illinois; her former husband, George Engel of Fifield; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Jonathan; her great-grandson, Westyn; and her brother, Gerry Pax.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara and Deacon Bob Schienebeck will co-officiate.
Burial will follow at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a parish prayer vigil at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
