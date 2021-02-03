Charles R. Mallo

Nov. 20, 1939 - Jan. 26, 2021

Charles "Chuck" R. Mallo, 81, of Fifield, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center, Park Falls. He was born on Nov. 20, 1939, to Russell and Doris (Burmeister) Mallo.

Chuck married Darlene Stever on Oc. 13, 1970, in Kenosha, and they raised 11 children together. He served six years in the Marines Corps and then served several years in the National Guards, retiring as sergeant first class (E7) in 1999. Twenty of his years of employment were with Marquip as assembler and foreman. He enjoyed the outdoors and that is why he retired in the north woods. He also enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Darlene; his daughters: Anna Mallo and Shelly Fanelle; sons: Curt and Eric Mallo; step-sons: Danny, Larry, Michael, Bill and Raymond Gervais; adopted daughters: Christine and Charity Mallo; sister, Jeanette Hamilton; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Jim; and step-son, Raymond.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 am. to 1 pm. on Feb. 20, 2021, at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, Wi, 54555, with military honors to follow.

