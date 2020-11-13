Charles L. Bryan
July 27, 1927 - Nov. 4, 2020
Charles Leslie Bryan, 93, of Phillips, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home. Charles was born to Charles Harold and Alice (Olson) Bryan on July 27, 1927, in Des Moines, Iowa.
He graduated from Danville Illinois High School and moved to a farm in the Town of Hackett in 1945. Charles married his high school sweetheart, Laura (Cornett) Bryan on Feb. 14, 1951.
After dairy farming for 30 years, Charles became a professional photographer and owner of Bryan Studio. He will be remembered for capturing graduates, family groups, wedding parties, and local businesses in his photographs. Charles was always proud of winning photography awards, too.
Survivors include his wife, Laura; sister, Faith Bryan; and children: Catherine (Dan) Haupert of Catawba, Wayne (Jane) Bryan of Vienna, Virginia, and Daniel (Beth) Bryan of Phillips; grandchildren include: Rebecca Hartmann, Tracy Hartmann, Mara Haupert, Garrett (Emily) Bryan, Nicholas Bryan, Hillary (Ryan) Riley, Jeffrey (Sarah) Bryan, Corey Bryan, Mallory Bryan, Elizabeth Bryan, Jessica Bryan, Steven (Melinda) Bryan, and Dalan Hartmann; as well as four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by son, Mark Bryan; daughter, Diane Hartmann; his parents; and sister, Bonnie Dixon. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
