Charles K. Hahn
March 8, 1952 - March 12, 2021
Charles “Chuck” K. Hahn, age 69, of Phillips passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau. Chuck was born on March 8, 1952, in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Kenneth and Phyllis (Zeman) Hahn. He was married to Dawn Jacoby on June 2, 1973; she survives.
Chuck grew up in Wisconsin Rapids where he was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln High School. After high school, he entered the workforce holding various positions throughout the years. In 1990, Chuck and Dawn purchased the tavern “Northern Lights” where they spent much of their time. Chuck enjoyed playing cards, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Hahn of Phillips; his sons: Travis (Michelle) Hahn of Menomonie, and Christian (Vanessa) Hahn of Boulder Junction; four brothers: Scott Hahn of Phillips, Doug (Sherrie) Hahn of Wisconsin Rapids, Tom (Dani) Hahn of Manitowoc, and Bob Hahn of Lowell; and one sister, Sue (Michael) Ruesch of Wisconsin Rapids.
Chuck is further survived by his grandsons: Parker and Lucas; and his step-grandchildren: Josie, Lauren, and Sean.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family. View Charles’ obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
