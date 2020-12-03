Charles J. Eisner Sr.
March 18, 1941 - Nov. 27, 2020
Charles J. Eisner Sr., 79, of Rib Lake, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Rib Lake Health Services.
Cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will take place at a later date.
Charles was born on March 18, 1941, to John Sr. and Marybelle (Dennee) Eisner in Park Falls. The family moved to Rib Lake in 1949. Charles attended Park Falls and Rib Lake schools. He married Rita M. Olson on April 28, 1962, in Chelsea. She preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 2017.
Charles worked his entire career at Hurd until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
In his spare time, Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR.
Charles is survived by his children: Allan (Lisa) Eisner of Rib Lake, Jeff (Lisa) Eisner of Merrill, Brenda (Peter) Jones of Phillips, Connie (Jeff) Mauch of Ogema, and Linda (Paul) Newman of Rib Lake; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Robert (Joan) Eisner of Rib Lake, Roberta (Don) Engel of Fort Atkinson, William (Delores) Eisner of Rib Lake, David (Mary) Eisner of Ogema; brother-in-law, LeRoy “Butch” (Doredda) Olson of Chelsea; and Aunt, Jenny (Schnelle) Maszk of Merrill. Charles is further survived by many other family and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Charles is preceded in death by stepfather, Martin Radovich; son, Charles “Fritz” P. Eisner Jr., sisters Mary Ann Yanko and Helen Ochodnicky; brothers, John Eisner Jr., Lloyd Eisner, and Edward Eisner. He is also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.
