Cedric M. Dering

Nov. 3, 1942 - April 29, 2020
Cedric “Rick” M. Dering, age 77, of Ogema passed away on April 29, 2020, at Hospice House, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Rick was born on Nov. 3, 1942, to the late Clarence and June (Peterson) Dering in Prentice. He attended Prentice elementary school and was a 1960 graduate of Prentice High School. After graduation, Rick attended UW-Superior and received his bachelor’s degree in economics. Rick was united in marriage to Carol Kundiger on Dec. 19, 1964 in Prentice. Together they raised two children, John and Jill. Rick was an insurance agent with American Family Insurance for 35 years. He was a member of Ogema Lutheran Church. In his free time, Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Left to cherish in Rick’s memory is his wife, Carol of Ogema; children: John (Sandy) Dering of Milwaukee and Jill (Terry) Lybert of Medford; grandchildren: Jacob Dering, Alexandra Dering, Brett (Meghan) Schafer, Jack Schafer, Emily (Austin) Kuckkahn, Gavin Lybert, Emily Schafer, Katie Lybert; great-granddaughter, Avery Schafer; sibling, Pat McDowell; and many nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marge Sevenz, and brother Brian Dering.
Hemer Funeral Home of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
