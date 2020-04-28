Cathrine A. Esberner

March 2, 1961 - April 24, 2020
Cathrine Ann Esberner, age 59, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home in Butternut. She was born on March 2, 1961 in Park Falls, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Karl) Radlinger Sr. On May 3, 1980, she married Edward Esberner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut. Catherine worked as an ER Tech and CNA at Flambeau Hospital, at Super One Bakery, Birdseye Veneer, as a florist, but most of all, as a full-time mom. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Christian Ladies and was a home health caregiver. She loved painting, flowers, cooking for others, decorating and art, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ed of Butternut; four children: Brian (Allison Perron) Esberner of South St. Paul, Minnesota, Diondra (David Hilgart) Esberner of Park Falls, Sarah Esberner of Ashland, and Nicholas “Nickus” (Chelsea Retaskie) of Ashland; her granddaughter, Kori; her sister, Mary (John) Davis of New London; her brother, George (Pat) Radlinger Jr. of Butternut; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
