April 24, 2020
Cathrine Ann Esberner, age 59, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home in Butternut.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut.
Interment will follow at St. Cecelia Catholic Cemetery in Butternut.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
