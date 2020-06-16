April 24, 2020

Cathrine Ann Esberner, age 59, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home in Butternut.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut.

Interment will follow at St. Cecelia Catholic Cemetery in Butternut.

A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathrine Esberner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments