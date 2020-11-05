Catherine M. Freda
Aug. 4, 1944 - Oct. 23, 2020
Catherine Mary (Heim) Freda, 76, Park Falls, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Catherine was born on Aug. 4, 1944, to the late Steve and Frances (VanLieshout) Heim. She married Robert Freda on March 22, 1980, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2009. Catherine enjoyed cooking, canning, fishing, rummage sales, and spending time with friends.
She is survived by her children: Michael Gilson of Casco, and Lori (Mike) Romuald of New Franken; step-children: Cynthia (Mark) Kugi of Milwaukee, and Michael (Carol) Freda of Milwaukee; grandchildren: Todd (Kelly) Pichette, Erin (Joe) Stein, Shonda Pichette, Lindsey (Alex) Mertens; great-grandchildren: Kayla Pichette, Ethan and Josie Stein, Noah, Madison, and Jacob Mertens; siblings: Joanie (Gary) Hoffmann of Green Bay, Steve (Sally) Heim of New Franken, and Mary (Bob) Leiterman of Green Bay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Steve and Frances Heim; brothers, Norbert Heim, and Russel Heim; half-sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene (Burt) Compton, and Ardella (Don) VandenAvond.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at a later date. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home – Casco is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
