Casey S. Hess

Feb. 25, 1984 - Dec. 21, 2019
Casey Scott Hess, 35, of Florida, formerly of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Casey was born on Feb. 25, 1984, in Ladysmith, to Scott and Jamie (Keller) Hess.
As early as high school it was apparent the type of person he was. While his grades were average, he excelled with his leadership skills, willpower, and huge heart. Casey would take these qualities with him plus many more that he would add along the way through life. People from Wisconsin to Florida all say the same thing about him and that is that Casey did everything in his power to lift people up and enhance others’ lives. In his eyes, his success was not based off his own accomplishments, but by the accomplishments of those around him. In our eyes, he is a man of true selflessness, strength, and heart.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maryanne Keller; and first cousin, Alesia Retzlaff.
Casey is survived by his father, Scott (Kelly) Hess of Niles; mother, Jamie Hess of Flatrock; siblings: Amber Keller of Bloomington, Ryan Hess of Brooklyn Center, Courtney and Trent Hess, both of Bloomington; and his grandparents, Neal Keller, Robert (Jackie) Hess and Jessie (Art) Dowler.
Funeral services were held Jan. 11, 2020, in Niles, Michigan. Memorial contributions in Casey’s memory may be made to the family in care of Amber.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.
