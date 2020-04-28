Aug. 26, 1946 - April 23, 2020
Caryl L. Clark-Scifres, 73, of Springstead, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving husband and sisters. Caryl was a very special person to all she met. She loved traveling and adventure, gardening and making unique handmade items for her family and friends. She was passionate about family, friends, nature and life. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Caryl will be deeply missed by all.
Caryl is survived by her husband, Gordon Scifres of Springstead; her children: Robert Fobes of Poynette, and Jodie (Matt) Livingston of Sheboygan; her stepdaughters: Amy Scifres of Indiana, and Shannon (John) Carlson of Michigan; grandchildren: Justin Fobes of Pardeeville, Josh Fobes of Poynette, Lindsay Livingston of Sheboygan, and Shelby (Nathan) Dupree of Sheboygan; great-grandson, Brock Fobes of Pardeeville; brother, Larry (L.D.) Clark of Virginia; sisters: Peggy (John) Martinson of Arbor Vitae, and Charlene Clark-Reuhl of Springstead; brother-in-law, Dennis (Sandy) Scifres of Indiana; sister-in-law, Rosalie Lewis of Indiana; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Caryl was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Audrey Clark; grandparents; niece Tracy; great-nephew, Corey Hertzenberg; and stepson, Andrew Scifres.
As per Caryl's request, there will be no services.
