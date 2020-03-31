June 8, 1932 - March 21, 2020

Carol Jean “Jeanie” Plachetka, 87, Park Falls, died in Eau Claire on Saturday, March 21. She was born in Phillips on June 8, 1932, the daughter of Lewis and Portia (Smith) Smetak. She was a 1950 graduate of the Philips High School. She was married to Robert Plachetka on Nov. 3, 1951, in Worthington, Minnesota. She worked as a waitress for many years.

She is survived by three daughters: Gloria (Ron) Jensen of Park Falls, Nancy Chahbouni of Neenah, and Judy (Steve) Hietpas of Little Chute; by five grandchildren: Jim, Keith, Sherry, Pam, and Rob; by 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; by one grandson, Richard Ernest; by two brothers: Sanford and Leon Smetak; and by five sisters: Lorraine Suchy, Thelma Burminster, Lois Strecok, Shirley Haller, and Katherine Heffner.

Graveside services will be held at the lakeside Cemetery in Phillips at a later date.

www.heindlfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Plachetka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments