Carol J. Plachetka

June 8, 1932 - March 21, 2020
Carol Jean “Jeannie” Plachetka, 87 passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
It is with our deepest sadness, yet strongest spiritual faith that we relinquish to the heavens our beloved Carol Jean “Jeannie” Plachetka. On June 8, 1932, the world was granted an invaluable gift when a red-haired, freckled-faced angel appeared to Louis and Portia (Smith) Smetak in Philips. Eighty-seven years later and a full life's journey behind her, Jeannie transcended her worldly being to reunite with loved ones in heaven. Surrounded by family and friends, Jeannie passed away peacefully.
As is the case with most, life's joys and struggles mold us into who we become. If you ever had the pleasure of conversing with this wonderful lady, it's likely you heard about growing up during tough times and the strength she gained from those hardships. Jeannie's life also reflected the importance of working hard and taking pride in what you do. Most importantly, and above all, Jeannie cherished family.
Jeannie married her lifelong love, Robert Plachetka, on Nov. 3, 1951, in Worthington, Minnesota. Jeannie and Bob were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Gloria, Nancy, and Judy. After living several places in their early years of marriage, the Plachetkas settled in Park Falls in 1957. They maintained their residence on Maple Street in Park Falls until Jeannie's passing.
Jeannie worked as a waitress at the Pal Café in Park Falls for 21 years and as a waitress at the Highway Café for 20 years. She loved each of her customers and was a gracious ambassador for the establishments she worked at.
Jeannie also loved to have company and always offered a cup of coffee or something to eat. She loved taking care of her home, her plants, her yard, and baking. It can't be stated enough how much Jeannie loved her family and relished their calls and visits. Many conversations and cups of coffee were had at her kitchen table. She had the biggest heart and offered unconditional love to all.
Jeannie is survived by her three daughters: Gloria (Ron) Jensen of Park Falls, Nancy Chahbouni of Neenah, and Judy (Steve) Hietpas of Little Chute; five grandchildren: Jim Wardensky (Cheri) of Kalispell, Montana, Keith Wardensky of Park Falls, Sherry Ernest (fiance Joe Wilke) of Baraboo, Pam Wayerski of Steven Point, and Rob Ernest of Neenah; 12 great-grandchildren: Holly, Hope, Jimmy, Keith, Annabelle, Alayna, Alayssa, Kaira, Brayden, Hunter, Kalven, and Montana; one great great grandson, Nash; sister-in-law, Opal Smetak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Robert, on April, 3 2019; her mother and father; two brothers: Leon “Cully” Smetak and Sanford Smetak; and five sisters: Lorraine Suchy, Thelma Burmeister, Lois Strecok, Shirley Haller, andCatherine “Pat” Heffner; and one grandson, Richard Ernest. May they all rest together for eternity.
A special thank you to the Marshfield nurses and Supportive Homes for their compassionate care.
Memorial services will be held at the Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Pastor Rick Haberland officiating at 1 p.m. on June 20. Please join us in the celebration of her life.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Carol Jean "Jeannie" Plachetka, please visit www.heindlfuneralhome.com.
