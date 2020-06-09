Dec. 14, 1958 - June 2, 2020
Carol A. Coulthurst, 61, of Phillips, formally Neenah, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Luther Campus in Eau Claire. She was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Leonard and Doris (Beutler) Schroeder. Carol married Gary Coulthurst on April 27, 1984, and they were married for 36 years. Together they had one daughter, Jessica.
Carol went to Western Technical College in La Crosse and worked at one of the first Kwik Trips. After graduating, she moved to the Fox Valley where she worked as a kitchen and bathroom designer and bartender before changing careers. Carol was an EDI Specialist for several years before retiring from Affinity Health Systems. She loved and enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, canning and freezing the vegetables she grew, setting puzzles, painting, wood burning, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badger football and basketball teams. She took pride in keeping a clean home and entertaining guests. Carol was a great cook and excellent mixologist. She had a vast knowledge of music, often asking friends and family, “Who sings this?” and loved going to concerts. She had a knack for interior design and enjoyed hunting for antiques and rustic treasures. Carol will be missed by all who knew her but will be tremendously missed by her family who loved her dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Jessica (fiancé John); step-daughters, Lisa (Troy) Pagel, Amy (Michael) Ritzke; five grandchildren: Logan and Tessa Pagel, Elias, Felicia, and Geneva Ritzke; brother, Richard (Dawn) Schroeder; sister, Kay (David) Hackett; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dale and Vivian.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, located 304 N. Avon Ave. Phillips, WI 54555. There will be no restrictions at the funeral home due to COVID-19, however, the guests are welcome to bring and wear a mask if they choose to do so.
The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital and Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota, and Mayo Health Systems, Luther Campus in Eau Claire for the wonderful care given to Carol.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Sarcoma Foundation of America https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.