Oct. 6, 1929 — Jan. 28, 2020
Carla M. Boettcher, 90, of Park Falls, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on Oct. 6, 1929, in Neenah, the daughter of Arthur and Olga (Kluge) Kruse. She graduated from high school in Iola and then attended college at Waldorf and Stevens Point, earning a teaching and music degree. On Aug. 16, 1953, she married John F. Boettcher in Iola. Shortly after their marriage, the couple moved to Park Falls. Carla was a music teacher and taught fifth grade. She was the music director and an organist for Peace Lutheran Church, where she was a very active member. She enjoyed her flower garden, baking, sewing, and needlework, her Collies, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, John of Park Falls; three children: Dave (Mary) Boettcher of Fifield, Jean (Bill) Olson of Park Falls, and Linda (Jon) Bukachek of Park Falls; three grandchildren: Michael Bukachek, Chris Olson, and Jeni (Justin - “Jason”) Wetzel; and many great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant grandson Benjamin, and two brothers: Ronald and Leslie Kruse.
Funeral services were held at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Feb. 3, 2020, with Rev. Dale Heinlein officiating. Burial was at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
