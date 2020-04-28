Bruce A. Lutz

Jan. 16, 1946 - April 19, 2020
Bruce Alan Lutz, age 71, of Park Falls, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Bellwood, Illinois, the son of Don Thatcher and Phyllis Kathleen (Light) Lutz Jr. He was a graduate of the Roosevelt Military Academy in Aledo, Illinois. He attended Iowa State Pre-Veterinary Medicine, UW-Stout earning his BS in Hotel and Restaurant Management, and worked toward his MS in Accounting at UW-Madison. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam and Berlin, Germany. He earned various medals and awards including the Purple Heart and served on the Army Pistol Team in Berlin Germany traveling throughout Europe. On May 25, 1974 he married Lynn M. Hunsbuscher in Antigo. Bruce worked for General Host, Inc Resort Management at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, was the owner of Newman Lake Lodge & Supper Club in Park Falls, and was a partner in both Supportive Home Service, Inc. Home Health Agency and Almost Home Daycare Centers, Inc. He enjoyed photography, traveling, farming reindeer, playing pranks and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn of Park Falls; his brother, Brad William (Beth) Lutz of Flower Mound, Texas; his nephews: Brett Andrew (Elizabeth) Lutz, and their daughter Elena of Houston, Texas, and Craig Thatcher (Meg) Lutz of Santa Barbara, California; his mother-in-law, Rosalie Hunsbuscher of Woodruff; his brother-in-law, Keith (Rose) Hunsbuscher of Avon, Indiana; and his dear friend and business partner, Anne Oswald-Balsavich of Park Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Craig Thatcher Lutz.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Family Worship Center, 7326 Boyer Road, Park Falls, WI 54552, where he devoted much of his time and effort to various ministries would be greatly appreciated.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
