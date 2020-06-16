April 26, 1957 - May 31, 2020
Brian Runnheim, 63, of Hinton, West Virginia, passed away on May 31, 2020, at his home in West Virginia. He is survived by his husband and partner of 27 years, Ocea Trotter. Born on April 26, 1957, in Ladysmith, he was the son and 11th child of Katherine and Nickolai Runnheim. Brian graduated from Ladysmith High School.
He was preceded in death by Katherine (mother), Nickolai (father), David (brother), and Beverly Lazar (sister). He is survived by brothers: Norman (Cathy) of Kennan, Ron of Kennan, Nick (Pat) of Catawba, Wayne (Harriet) of Stacy, Minnesota; sisters: Janet (Mel) Arndt of Kennan, Agnes (Lyndon) Schancer of Hawkins, Carol (Mark) Koski of Marshfield, Shirley (Joe) Rades of Ham Lake, Minnesota, and Becky (Dennis) Kempen of Kennan; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of Brian's life and open house will be held from 2-5 p.m. on July 11, 2020, at Dennis and Becky Kempen's farmstead (Kempen's Kattle Korral, N 5149 County Road Kennan, Wisconsin). The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers or money, people donate to their favorite charity.
