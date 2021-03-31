Brenda L. Travis

July 11, 1961 - March 21, 2021
Brenda Lee Travis, 59, passed away on March 21, 2021. Brenda was born on July 11, 1961, to Marian Schuh and Claude Anderson in Phillips. She was a beloved friend, mother, wife, grandmother, sister and daughter who enjoyed the simple act of making others smile. Her hobbies include getting a free Slurpee on her birthday, adopting dogs from the shelters, and enjoying a hot Caramel Macchiato on the front porch. At an early age, Brenda took a leap of faith and moved to Midland, Texas, where she married and had two kids, Hannah and Nathan Bowden, whom she spent much of her love and focus on. In 2005, Brenda was re-married to Tommy Kurt Travis and continued to build her home with his two kids Lauren Spears and Jesse Travis. Her accomplishments include growing her faith and friendships within the Fairmont Church of Christ community and "having a lot of common sense." She loved spending time with her family out on the lake where she could laugh and enjoy the sunshine. Being from the north, it's a surprise that she was never too hot but always swore it was too cold, even in the summertime. She loved being the first to volunteer at any opportunity she thought needed some assistance and dedicated her life to being there for her kids as they grew up. She was known for her compassion, selflessness, and love for other people. She never knew a stranger and had a knack for meeting people and making them feel like she had known them for years. Her smile was contagious, and you couldn't help but enjoy the happiness that she continued to bring, even in her moments of sickness.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Travis; her kids: Hannah and Nathan Bowden, Shelby Bowden and his family; her stepchildren: Lauren Spears and Jesse Travis and their families; her grandchildren: Grady Travis, Keaton and Raelyn Bell, Timothy and Marshall Spears; her mother and stepfather, Paul and Marian Schuh; her siblings: Rose Knoblock, Debbie Mallon, Kenny Anderson, Barb Blahnik and their families; and her step-siblings: Linda Schilling, Diane Podhora, Tim Schuh, Chris Scanlon, and their families. She is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Anderson; her father, Claude Anderson; and stepbrother, Donald "Donnie" Schuh. The family would like to express their gratitude towards their neighbors, church family, and their beloved family friends who have taken the time to stop by and pray with us.
The family asks that any donations in memory of Brenda Lee Travis be made to Fairmont Church of Christ, 3813 Midland Drive, Midland, TX 79707.
A funeral service was held on March 26 at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, with interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
