Bonita M. Joustra

Sept. 5, 1939 - May 20, 2020
Bonita “Bonnie” Mae (Steiner) Joustra, 80, of Mercer, WI passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Rivers Edge Extended Care Unit in Park Falls.
Bonnie was born on Sept. 5, 1939, to Arnold and Evelyn (Smart) Steiner of Butternut. She
attended Butternut K-12, was a drum majorette for the Butternut Marching Band and graduated from Butternut High School, Class of 1957.
On May 23, 1959, Bonnie married Henry R. Joustra in Butternut. They had three children, Timothy R., Peggy Ann, and Carrie Jo. Henry and Bonnie lived in Genoa City from 1960 to 1967, then moved back to Butternut where they lived from 1967 to 1973. Bonnie resided in Mercer from 1973 to 2020. Bonnie was a fun, kind, loving person. She loved music, dancing and her family. Bonnie’s priority was putting her family first; her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her love, joy and happiness. Bonnie and Henry owned Bonnie’s Café in Butternut from 1968-70. Later, she worked as a cook at Coachlite Lounge and Restaurant and also as a cook and bartender at Al and Betty’s Around the Corner Pub. Bonnie
finally retired and stayed home to watch her grandchildren, which brought her the greatest joy of all until her great-grandchildren came along years later.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry; son, Timothy; parents; four brothers and a sister. She is survived by her two daughters: Peggy Ann Joustra, Carrie Jo (Gordy) Kohegyi and daughter-in-law, Sandy; seven grandchildren: Henry R. (Kelly) Joustra, Ashlee R. (Josh) Vuorenmaa, Brittany R. (Erik) Goettl, Shelbi M. Joustra (Jay), Charly K. (Josh) Hefner, Gordon M. (Lalena) Kohegyi and Alexandria M. Kohegyi; 15 great-grandchildren: Hana, Ben, Levi, Kole, Morgan, Harper, Jace, Madden, Parker, Easton, Saylor, Mason, Ashton, Yvonne, and Vera. Bonnie is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law,
Kathy and Sarah Steiner; special family friends: Dale, Rachel, Tonie Joustra, Papa Chuck and Deb Theodore; seven step-grandchildren, and many other lifelong friends.
A graveside service was held at the Mercer Cemetery on June 13.
A special thank you to Bonnie’s nieces Sarah Chrouser and Stephanie Steiner for all their kindness and compassion, especially the last week of Bonnie’s life.
Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services (www.bolgerfuneral.com) of Woodruff and Minocqua is serving the family.
