Beulah Raleigh
June 17, 1923 - Oct. 15, 2020
Beulah Raleigh, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 15, 2020. Born June 17, 1923, in Center Point, Iowa, to Karl and Ruby Lewis, Beulah was valedictorian of Center Point High School Class of 1941. Beulah moved to Wisconsin after marrying Ronald Raleigh on May 8, 1947, where they raised five children; farmed in Brantwood; owned a gas station and repair shop in Tripoli; and were always very involved with family, church and community. They retired to Eau Claire in 2002, celebrating 56 years together before Ron passed away. Beulah moved to Durand in 2007, finding good friends and a warm welcome. In 2018, Beulah decided to move to The Homeplace, Mondovi — enjoying the delicious meals, friendly care, and attentive staff in addition to her audio books and email correspondence.
She is survived by sons: Wallace and Cheryl Raleigh of Hudson, Peter and Donna Raleigh of Eau Claire, and Chas and Marcy Raleigh of Villa Park, Illinois; daughter, Edye and Lee Hackbarth of Eau Galle; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Beulah was preceded in death by Ron; her parents; sisters, Vivian Scheer and Rose Lewis; daughter, Kathleen; and grandson, James.
Beulah’s family suggests St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for memorial donations.
A celebration of Beulah's life will be held at a later date.
