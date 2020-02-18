Jan. 28, 2020
Betty Ann Voute (nee Anderson), 78, passed away at Waverly Gardens-Presbyterian Homes in North Oaks, Minnesota, on Jan. 28, 2020.
Betty Ann grew up in Illinois and was an adventurous spirit and lived some of her life in Phillips.
Betty Ann enjoyed reading, learning, her pets and her Swedish heritage. She enjoyed her work with public libraries in Woodridge and Barrington.
She is survived by her loyal childhood friend and caregiver, Barbara (Pat) O’Leary of Centerville, Minnesota, and her loving cat Mira (“Miracle”). She was preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Anna Anderson.
Memorial donations in memory of Betty Ann can be made to Anti Cruelty Society.
