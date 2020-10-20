Beryl Nyberg
March 16, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2020
Beryl Nyberg, 84, a lifelong resident of the Spirit and Ogema area, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander.
Beryl was born March 16, 1936, in Ogema to Benjamin and Elsie (Nelson) Lofquist. She married Rodger Nyberg on July 26, 1958. The pair spent 50 wonderful years together at their home in Spirit before his passing in 2008. Beryl was a telephone operator for a short time, but dedicated most of her life to raising her children and helping Rodger run the family farm. She was happiest when her house was filled with family, and always opened her heart and home to friends old and new. Beryl cherished her community connections as a longtime member of the Homemakers Club, an active member of the First Lutheran Church in Ogema, and a former Sunday School teacher. Those who knew her loved her, and those who loved her knew the boundlessness of her generosity, kindness, and warmth.
Surviving Beryl are her four children: Mark Nyberg of Ogema, Bruce (Rachelle) Nyberg of North Fond du lac, Beth (Jim) Block of Minong; and Shelly (Jay) Kahle of Tomahawk; as well as her brother, Dale (Barbara) Lofquist of Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Beryl was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren (Alicia, Kirsten, Annie, Jenna, Morgan, Connor, Jakob, and Nicholas) and one great grandson (Cayden), and she adored her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Elsie Lofquist; husband, Rodger Nyberg; brother, James Wagner; sister, Phyllis Wagner; and grandson, Benjamin Block.
Memorials are appreciated to the First Lutheran Church in Ogema.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Krueger Family Funeral Home website (www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com) will be updated as soon as plans are made to celebrate Beryl's life.
