Bernice M. Halmstad

March 31, 1926 - May 19, 2020
Bernice M. (Baker) Halmstad, 94, of Catawba, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Rib Lake Health Services, where she resided for the last eight months. She was born in Kennan on March 31, 1926, to Bertram and Florence (Fiebig) Baker, the oldest of 13 siblings, known as the “Baker’s dozen.” Bernice married Maurice Halmstad on Aug. 24, 1946, in Catawba, they celebrated 55 years of marriage, and had six children together.
Bernice truly enjoyed spending time with her siblings attending family events. She never missed the opportunity to attend celebrations or events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Kathy (Gary) Curtis of Hawkins, Janet Prohaska of Catawba, David Halmstad of Catawba, Kenneth (Kate) Halmstad of Catawba, Jeanne (Greg Meskill) Lynch of Phillips, and daughter-in-law, Deb Halmstad of Catawba; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; siblings: Eileen Madson of Greendale, Delmar Baker of Fairfield, California, Don Baker of Fairfiled, California, Alice Valiga of Phillips, Albert Baker of Merrifield, Minnesota, Lynn (Butch) Baker of Lannon, Carole Peterson of Madison, Karen Doremire of Oconomowoc; and numerous other family members.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice, in 2001; son, Danie, in 2010; son-in-law, Bob Prohaska; two brothers, Harold and Jerry Baker; and two sisters, Cele Liebelt and Bev Watral.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rib Lake Health Services for the exceptional care of Bernice and everyone who sent birthday cards for her 94th birthday.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Catawba Cemetery in Catawba. Graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Jordan Scott. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.