Bernice J. Schulpius

May 24, 1925 - April 2, 2021

Bernice J. Schulpius, 95, Phillips, died on April 2, 2021, peacefully in her home. She was born on May 24, 1925, in Park Falls, WI, the daughter of Emil and Erna Johnson. Bernice never failed to put the needs of those she loved before her own. She was a wonderful mother and a dear friend to all. Selfless, to say the least, Bernice spent many hours dedicated to helping others. The love of her kind, compassionate heart shone in her eyes.

She is survived by one brother, Elmer Johnson (Ethel), Phillips; her children, Jerry Souter (Christy), Leland, NC, Aina Davis (Teemu Kannisto), Ireland; her grandchildren Jason Jasurda, Phillips, Brooks Souter (Amber Wallner), St. Paul, MN, and Shanna Souter (Andrea Costi), Australia; two great-grandchildren, Mattia and Camilia Costi; and many nieces, nephews and other close loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers, Gordan, Clifford, Donald, and Emil Jr.; and her daughter Debra Jasurda.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 Forest Avenue, Phillips, WI, 54555, with a visitation beginning at 1:00 pm prior to services at the church. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family

