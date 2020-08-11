Aug. 27, 1923 - July 29, 2020
Bernard “Ben” C. Langner, 96, of Medford, formerly of Park Falls, went to his Heavenly Father and forever home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, under hospice care while surrounded by his loving family.
Ben was born on Aug. 27, 1923, in Fifield, the son of Charles C. Langner and Eureka Katora Hill.
He was a United States Army veteran and served his country during the German conflict in World War II, obtaining the rank of corporal.
He worked for and retired from Fraiser Paper company (now Flambeau River Papers) in Park Falls. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Medford to be closer to grandchildren. To stay busy, he took part time jobs working for Copp’s IGA and was a security guard for WeatherShield. Ben was always a caring person. When opportunity knocked, he helped care for disabled/handicapped residents. He and his wife did that for several years along with visiting residents in the nursing home to help spread some cheer.
Ben was active in his church, going to Bible study, and church picnics. He prayed daily — praying for family, health, people’s needs, and world peace. Ben loved being outdoors, camping, cooking, and family barbecues.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Langner of Medford; two daughters: Judy (David Korab) of Park Falls and Betty (Kenny) Secrist of West Virginia; two sisters: Sarah (Leon) Cain of Park Falls and Marion Ponshock of Antigo; one brother, Darvin (Bernice) Langner of Fifield; five stepchildren: John (Kathy) Schroeder of Butternut, Frank Schroeder (significant other, Cindy) of Mercer, Lori (Joel) Brost of Medford, Barb (Rich) Rienow of Park Falls, Mike Schroeder of Butternut, and Joe Schroeder of Park Falls; grandchildren: RaeAnn Davis, Ellen (Matt) Wilson, Jonathan Schroeder, Nicole Schroeder, Danielle Schroeder, Rebecca (Brian) Amundson, Naomi (Jonathan) Erickson, and Noah Schroeder; great grandchildren, Jordyn, Aliya, Drew, Grace, Maya, Brynn, and Kyrra; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Eureka; son, Lenard; brothers, Earl, Kenneth, Donald, Max, and Harold; and sisters, Luella Brunm, Loraine Ward, and Dorothy Yunk.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 751 Grace Way in Medford, with the funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., officiated by Pastor George Myers. Following the service, military rights in honor of Ben’s service to our country will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
