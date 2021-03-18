Barbara T. James
Dec 8, 1938 - March 14, 2021
Barbara Till James, 82, of Phillips, passed away on March 14, 2021, after an 11-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Barbara was born to James and LaVerne Tillie (O'Brien) McBain, on Dec. 8, 1938, in Harvey, Illinois. She graduated from Phillips High School in 1957. She married Gary Leslie James in 1964, and they lived together in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Barbara worked as a flight attendant for NWA until her retirement in 2001. Till loved summers at the lake, spending time with her dog, family, friends, and enjoying the simple pleasures of the Northwoods and life on the lake.
She leaves as her legacy: Tracy Jo (Thomas) Stute, Troy Charles (Rachel) James; she also leaves to cherish her memory, her grandchildren: Ryan James Stute, Mason Cy James, Leah Till Stute, and Gracie Madelyn James. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a strong, caring, and amazingly brave lady who always had a story to share or tips on how to address just about anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, David and William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 18, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S Lake Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with Father Madanu Lourdu Raju officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI 54555. Burial will take place in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips, WI.
The family requests donations for the further development of cancer research be made to: give.themmrf.org or donate.lls.org.
