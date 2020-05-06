Barbara J. Bartels

July 5, 1943 - April 26, 2020
Barbara Jane Bartels, 76, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, passed unexpectedly at Aspirus Regency House in Phillips on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Barbara was born on July 5, 1943, in Friendship, the daughter of Belva Jane Warren and Harold Ervin Sonnenberg of Phillips and formerly of Port Edwards and Friendship. She married Warren Dean Bartels on June 16, 1962, in Port Edwards. Together, she and Warren raised three daughters who survive her: Paula Ann Zwicke (Timothy) of Park Falls, Pamela Jane Tesch (William) of Wisconsin Rapids, and Brenda Lynn Hoffman (Joshua) of Gresham; along with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Two children predeceased Barbara: Wendy Sue in 1968, and Warren Dean Harold in August 1979. In addition, Barbara’s parents predeceased her: her mother on April 28, 2019, and her father in 2009; and three infant siblings born after Barbara: Michael in 1949, and twins, Linda and Larry in 1950.
Because of the Safer at Home order, visitation was held for immediate family only at the Higgins/John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Friends and family were allowed to attend the graveside service and burial at the Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery, Port Edwards.
