Oct. 18, 1938 - Aug. 25, 2020
Barbara A. Vojtech, 81, of Phillips, passed away from pancreatic and liver cancer at her home under the care of her husband and Flambeau Home Health & Hospice. She was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, on Oct. 18, 1938, to Samuel and Bernice (Cole) Khoury.
Barbara taught at the log school at the Price County Fairgrounds where she was lovingly known as Mrs. Cole. She was active with the AA group and was a licensed practical nurse in Green Bay. She married Walter Vojtech in Iron Mountain, Michigan, on Sept. 2, 1961, and they spent 59 wonderful years together while raising three children. Barbara enjoyed cutting out poems and articles out of magazines to send them to friends. She was a proud nurse and loved to work with people. Barbara loved dogs and enjoyed dog-sitting for friends.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; children: Warren (Theresa), Norman (Russell), and Trina (Adam) Kuhnz; grandchildren: Benjamin and Julia; sister, Karen; and brother, Donald.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Bernice.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. To watch the service, visit the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page.
