August Don Macholl, 51, of Catawba, WI, passed away on Thursday February 2, 2023, at his home. He was born on November 21, 1971, in Park Falls, WI, to August and Viola (Hinsa) Macholl.

He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Phillips High School in 1989. He worked as a logger, on road construction for 32 years, and raised beef.

To plant a tree in memory of August Macholl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments