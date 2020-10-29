Arnold H. Tucker
Dec. 5, 1932 - Oct. 17, 2020
Arnold H. Tucker, 87, former resident of Park Falls, passed away at his home in Sun Prairie on Oct. 17, 2020. Born on Dec. 5, 1932, in Rice Lake, he was the son of Howard B. and Vivian C. (Crosby) Tucker. His early education began at the Wisconsin School for the Blind in Janesville due to congenital glaucoma. He later graduated from Winter High School. He went on to study pharmacy at UW-Madison, graduating in 1954 with honors. Arnold returned to the Northwoods to establish Tuckers Drug Store, Inc. In 1957, Arnold married Marjorie “Nan” Haggerty, and they welcomed their son, Thomas, in 1960. Nan preceded Arnold in death in 1974. Arnold married Alice Hepner Knotts in 1977, and their daughter Emily was born one year later. Arnold continued his lifelong quest for learning and earned an advanced degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Minnesota. Due to diminishing vision, he accepted an appointment to serve as CEO of Flambeau Medical Center in Park Falls. In 1980, he returned to his pharmacy roots, and established Park Pharmacy. As business continued to expand, he eventually established North Central IV Home Care, a home infusion service that would meet the home health care needs in the area — one of his proudest accomplishments. In 1997, Arnold realized his life ambition to not fall victim to a disability and provide for himself and his family had been satisfied. In retirement, Arnold and Alice hosted foreign exchange students, Cathrin Afrath from Germany and Berik Askarbayev from Kazakhstan, and enjoyed overseas travel to visit friends and ancestral areas. Through the years, Arnold served his local community in every way he could. He was a member of 1st Congregational Church of Park Falls, Masonic Lodge, Zor Shrine, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, JayCees, Chamber Ambassadors, Zor Flambeau Clowns, Flambeau Ramblers Barbershop Chorus, and others. Arnold was a proud facilitator for a local Visually Impaired Support Group for many years.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Nan; and their newborn son; a dear cousin, Vernice (Bena) Wiley; and his guide dog, Ward.
Arnold is survived by his devoted wife, partner and best friend, Alice; and their daughter, Emily (Joseph) Perushek of Baraboo; his son, Thomas (Tammy) Tucker of Merrill; and Alice’s daughter, Kimberly (Peter) Jeffers of Chippewa Falls. Also surviving is his sister, Gladys Ruegger of Shell Lake; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to acknowledge a dear friend and nurse, Susan, and the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice who assisted Arnold in his final weeks. Although he could not see at the very end of his life, his finely tuned mind recognized the voice and smile of a friend or loved one, enjoyed music and delighted in the roar of a football crowd.
There will be no formal service at this time.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
