Arlon L. Balz

Dec. 13, 1922 - March 26, 2020

Arlon Lloyd "Pops" Balz, 86, Town of Worcester, died on Thursday, March 26. He was born in the Town of Rietbrock on Dec. 13, 1933, son of Arthur and Adeline (Hoge) Balz. He married Darlene Ziegel on March 2, 1957, in St. Paul's Church in Hamburg, Wisconsin. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a rural mail carrier, farmed, and drove school bus. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Phillips, and Athens VFW and American Legion. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching softball, fishing, and attending his children's and grandchildren's sports events.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene; by eight children: Linda (William) O'Keefe of Chicago, Illinois, Michael, Robin (Dave) Sauter, Jeffrey (Tina), Kurt (Colleen) Wendy (Doug) Brodziski, and Leslie (Jeff) Gerhart, Kandi (Brian) Lavicka, all of Athens; by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Scott, and by two brothers, Harold and Clarence.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Athens Cemetery in Athens.

